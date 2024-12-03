Omar Ceesay re-elected transport union head

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Omar Ceesay was returned as the president of the Gambia Transport Union (GTU) at a congress held over the weekend. He was first elected to head the GTU in 2019 for a five-year term.

When election time was announced, Yaya Jobe, chairman of the GTU Organising Committee, declared the president’s position unopposed.

- Advertisement -

He said of the three candidates who expressed interest in the position, two failed to meet the minimum requirements.

He explained: “The two aspirating candidates were dropped because one of them applied on 7th November without having a membership card, he got the membership card on 13th; and the second one got his membership card on the 15th that leading to their disqualification. It is clearly stated in the transport union constitution that anyone who wants to contest for a position must meet all the requirements like a membership dating back to at least one year. So based on that requirement, it is only one person who met all the requirements. That is why Omar went unopposed.”

A triumphant Omar Ceesay thanked the members for re-electing him and promised to retain the trust of the union members.

- Advertisement -

He said the transport sector is the wheel of the economy of the country.

Trade minister Baboucarr Joof said government regards the union as a partner and assured them of his continuing support.

Gora Houma, president of the Senegalese Transport Union, said the two unions collaborate on issues of mutual significance.

“Senegalese and Gambians are one people. Your president, Omar Ceesay, has fought for the rights of drivers, anywhere he is,” he added.

Other speakers include Ensa Drammeh, a former director at the Ministry of Trade, who encouraged the union to always work with the government. “Now I think what you people should work on is to formalise your operations which will be good for the advancement of the transport sector in this county,” he stated.