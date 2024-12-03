Almost 1 year since Comium’s sparkle changes Gambia’s mobiledata market prices while offering high quality of services

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

It is almost one year since a resurgent GSM company Comium bounced back with jaw-dropping Internet services and rates that forced the market price down, much to the excitement of Gambian customers.

Instantly, queues began to form in front of Comium offices and outlets with people demanding connection while old customers seek renewals.

- Advertisement -

This resurgence had in parallel an ongoing massive expansion on the network, work on which has continued after 15 January this year, the day that the company commercially went live, introducing affordable data bundles into the market.

‘This eventually resulted into a direct impact to the end user of Gambia, across board, as it compelled other GSM operators to bring their prices down.

So this has benefited Gambians tremendously,” said Sarjo Khan, Comium Commercial Director.

- Advertisement -

He noted that quality service is the corner stone of Comium’s strategic expansion plan, to ensure that affordability does not compromise quality.

“People must not have the misconception that if something is cheap, it is of poor quality. No at all in the case of Comium. What we are offering is affordable, reliable and quality service. So Gambian end users must understand that they have nothing to worry or be afraid of about switching or getting their Comium lines or numbers,” Sarjo said.

He disclosed that at as at now, Comium’s expansion plan has covered all the Greater Banjul Area and it has data engineering that is expanding the network in the provinces, and progressively moving towards reaching nationwide with top quality coverage.

“We already have a presence in the main populated cities or villages in this country and as part of our overall plan to make Comium the Number One GSM operator, we are moving an even more aggressive strategy to have this network across the country,” he said.

He went on: “It’s not only affordability we are offering, we also want to make sure people get the proper quality while it is affordable, that’s why we are keen to have more subscribers, to be able to stay affordable. Because if we don’t have enough subscribers, affordability will be a challenge for us. People must not be scared to switch or fear that maybe because it’s not expensive, so it is not quality.

Its fair price is actually a deliberate policy to make the service affordable to the Gambian people. It doesn’t affect quality at all and people can test it for themselves.”

The Comium official revealed that they are introducing new services, packages including new quality type of routers that can be used even in the villages where it’s base station connectivity is based on the fiber technology as well as top of notch Mobile Money App, not only allowing users to transfer money among each other but also buying even more discounted Data bundles and much more

“So the expansion is continuously happening and growing tremendously.

We need to make sure to be very open to the public with a service that is affordable and come with value,” Sarjo said.

He said Comium’s expansion and quality service provision is driven by feedbacks from the end users who often contact the company with views, suggestions and recommendations. “We are constantly available to listen to who or where there might be challenges. So, the learning curve is continuous. It’s two-way thing. Where our call center receives feedback from customers, the end-users, we take it up with the technical team to see how we arrange it. So we are continuously on the look out to expand and to make sure we provide the quality across the board,” he concluded.

Sponsored