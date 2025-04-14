MAI FATTY SAYS ‘UNWISE’ TO SPEND 4BN ON PROSECUTING JAMMEH Urges government to focus on victims instead

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Mai Ahmad Fatty, leader of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), has called it unwise, government’s plan to spend D4 billion on prosecuting former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

The government is set to spend about D840 million every year for an estimated five-year period to prosecute Jammeh and few others.

But Fatty argued that such a large expenditure is not justified, especially considering the country’s financial constraints. He added that such money could otherwise be used to support the victims who are still suffering from the physical, emotional, and financial toll of his regime, and the families of those deceased.

“We need sober reflection, introspection and an honest dispassionate new national conversation on our transitional justice system; one not driven by emotion or sentiment but influenced by historical context and the stark realities of our nation as we stand,” Fatty told The Standard.

He said the proposed tribunal for Yahya Jammeh, at an estimated cost of USD60 million over five years, would drain over D4.2 billion from state and global partnership purse – money that could otherwise be used to support the victims who are still suffering from the physical, emotional, and financial toll of his regime, and the families of those deceased.

“Many of these victims are in poor health, and their families are still grappling with the aftermath of the atrocities. Should we, as a nation, continue to pour our resources into a lengthy and costly legal battle, or should we focus on providing immediate and sustainable support to these victims and their families?

“I believe that our priority must be to provide the victims with the support they deserve—not just through words, but through actions. Reparations, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities are the true forms of justice that will allow them to rebuild their lives. The financial resources needed for a tribunal could be far better spent on these priorities.”

Rather than embarking on a costly tribunal, Fatty added, “I propose that we strengthen the existing Special Division of the High Court, which is already in existence to handle post-TRRC prosecutions. By empowering this division with the required resources and human capacity, we can ensure that justice is delivered in a cost-effective and timely manner. This approach will allow us to focus on the real needs of the victims while still holding perpetrators accountable in a manner that is sustainable and in the best interest of the nation.”

Fatty. a trained lawyer went on: “In addition, I believe that Yahya Jammeh should be banned from politics for life, including all public affairs. He has already been convicted by his own conscience. His wobbled erratic public statements merely evidenced a deeply troubled psychologically unstable mind haunted by the ubiquitous propensities of his indelible crimes.”

Fatty said the worst punishment for Jammeh, in his view, is to be forced to live with the weight of his actions, with the knowledge that he will never again hold any power or entitlement, including disentitlement to privileges and statutory rights accorded to former presidents.

“His legacy will forever be one of cruelty and abuse, and that is the greatest justice he will receive.

My call for forgiveness is not a sign of weakness. It is a testament to the strength of our nation and the strength of those of us who have suffered. It is a recognition that, if we are to build a future defined by peace and prosperity, we must let go of the divisiveness of the past and come together as one people. We cannot be consumed by hatred or vengeance; we must look forward, not backward.”

Fatty however admitted that historical excesses must be corrected and accounted for but not at the expense of today and the future.