Standard is best newspaper taxpayer of the year

- Advertisement -

XlStandard, publishers of the The Standard newspaper has been awarded the best taxpayer of the year award for the print media.

The award was presented by President Barrow at the annual GRA taxpayers award ceremony on Saturday.

This is the second time the media is winning the award.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the award, Pa Salla Jeng, general manager of the company said the award is inspiring and thanked the public for the trust in doing business with The Standard. Mr Jeng thanked administrative manager Marie Colley, Bakary Bojang and Prudent Accountancy and Consultancy Associates (PACA) for their efficient and timely keeping of the company’s accounts, especially in relations to tax and other statutory obligations.