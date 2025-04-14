Africell is Gambia’s largest taxpayer

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Telecom giant Africell has claimed the title of the largest taxpayer of 2024 at a ceremony held at the Coco Ocean Hotel, organised by the Gambia Revenue Authority. This marks a successful defense of its esteemed position, having won the same accolade last year.

Africell stands as a power house in The Gambia’s economy, contributing over a billion dalasi annually. The award ceremony, attended by President Adama Barrow and prominent dignitaries, underscored the critical role of tax compliance in national development and economic progress. Africell’s achievements are a clear testament to its vital contributions to bolstering The Gambia’s infrastructure and public services through significant tax payments.

The award was based on rigorous criteria, including timely filing of tax returns, customs declarations, and payments of taxes and customs duties, among other factors.

In his address, President Adama Barrow asserted that the occasion vividly highlights the indispensable role taxpayers play in the nation’s development.

“Despite being blessed with a vibrant population and a strategic location, The Gambia grapples with limited national resources to fund our development programmes adequately. Our economy relies heavily on taxes. You, the taxpayers, are the foundation upon which our nation’s development rests,” he stated.

He emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to responsibly utilise the revenues collected, ensuring they are effectively channelled into services that directly benefit the Gambian populace. “In these challenging times, characterised by donor fatigue and a reduction in overseas aid, focusing on domestic revenue mobilisation is absolutely critical. We cannot depend solely on loans and grants for our advancement,” he added.

President Barrow also highlighted the successful implementation of various policies aimed at enhancing revenue generation.

“Our initiatives have generated substantial resources since the beginning of my administration. Tax revenue has surged dramatically from D7.1 billion in 2017 to D20.83 billion in 2024. This 163.7 percent increase is a definitive testament to the prudent economic policies executed through the GRA,” he asserted.

He commended GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe for his relentless commitment to reforming and digitalising the country’s tax systems.

Additionally, he praised taxpayers for their steadfast commitment to tax compliance and assured them that the government is dedicated to fostering an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The Commissioner General of the GRA, Yankuba Darboe, remarked on the dual challenges of decline in external aid and unsustainable debt levels.

“These struggles demand that we rethink our conventional approaches and prioritise self-reliance.

Domestic resource mobilisation is no longer a choice—it is essential for funding development, reducing inequality, and securing our nation’s future,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the nation’s taxpayers for their cooperation and support over the years, and reassured that the Authority is tirelessly dedicated to improving taxpayer engagement and service delivery.

“We are committed to elevating our services in the coming months and years,” he concluded.