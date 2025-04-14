The silent crisis: Unexplained suicide deaths in The Gambia and their far-reaching impacts

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

In recent years and months but most especially in the past few weeks, The Gambia has seen a disturbing and exponential increase in unexplained suicide deaths—a tragic trend that poses profound health, security, psychological, and sociological implications. While suicide is a global issue, its rise in The Gambia, often shrouded in silence and cultural stigma, has brought the nation’s vulnerabilities to the forefront, demanding urgent attention from policymakers, health professionals, and community leaders.

Security concerns: a national stability threat

The increasing suicide rate in The Gambia is not merely a public health concern—it is a growing security threat. Unexplained and uninvestigated deaths contribute to a climate of fear and mistrust. In tightly knit communities where everyone knows each other, the sudden and unexplained loss of life stirs suspicion, rumours, and potential retaliatory actions.

Weak institutional response—marked by insufficient forensic capacity, poor investigative processes, and a lack of psychological autopsies—fuels conspiracy theories and erodes public confidence in law enforcement. In some cases, families suspect foul play or spiritual manipulation, leading to inter-family conflicts or even vigilantism. This weakens the rule of law and increases the potential for communal instability.

Moreover, the psychological toll on security personnel themselves often unequipped to handle the emotional aspects of suicide cases can reduce their effectiveness and compassion in handling related crises.

Psychological Fallout: A Nation in Quiet Despair

The psychological impact of suicides, especially when unexplained or sensationalized, can ripple through entire communities. Each death leaves behind survivors—families, friends, and neighbors—who must deal with trauma, guilt, and confusion. In The Gambia, where mental health remains largely taboo, these individuals are often left without any form of counselling or support.

The stigma surrounding suicide silences conversations and isolates those at risk. Young people, who constitute a majority of the population, are particularly vulnerable. They face growing socio-economic pressures—unemployment, academic failure, family expectations, and social exclusion—without sufficient coping mechanisms or access to mental health care. When suicide becomes more visible in the community, the risk of “suicide contagion” increases, where exposure to suicide leads others to consider it as an option.

The psychological services infrastructure in The Gambia is grossly underdeveloped. With only a handful of trained psychiatrists and psychologists in the entire country, most individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, or trauma go untreated, allowing mental illness to silently fester.

Sociological shifts: the erosion of social bonds

Traditionally, Gambian society is known for its communal lifestyle, strong family networks, and religious grounding—factors that typically act as protective buffers against suicide. However, recent trends point to a weakening of these social fabrics.

Urbanization, migration, and the rise of individualism have eroded extended family structures and reduced community accountability. Young people, in particular, are increasingly disconnected from cultural values and community supports. The rise of social media, while connecting people virtually, has also introduced cyberbullying, unrealistic lifestyle comparisons, and social isolation—factors linked to suicidal ideation.

Additionally, religious interpretations often treat suicide as a sin, which prevents open discussions around mental health and may drive struggling individuals deeper into isolation. In the absence of comprehensive sex education, emotional literacy, and mental health awareness, many Gambians are ill-equipped to recognize warning signs or provide support.

The way forward: from silence to solutions

Tackling the suicide crisis in The Gambia requires a multi-layered, culturally sensitive approach:

1. Mental Health Integration: Mental health services must be integrated into primary healthcare. This includes training community health workers and traditional healers to recognize and refer cases of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

2. Policy and Research: The government must invest in data collection, research, and suicide prevention strategies. Establishing a national suicide registry could help track patterns and identify risk factors.

3. Education and Awareness: Schools, religious institutions, and media platforms should promote mental health awareness and reduce stigma. Community-based interventions, peer support groups, and youth mentorship programs can play vital roles.

4. Security Reforms: Law enforcement agencies must be trained to handle suicide cases with sensitivity and thoroughness. The establishment of forensic and psychological autopsy teams can help determine causes and rule out foul play.

5. Community Healing: National dialogue, led by trusted leaders and survivors, can help break the silence. Spiritual leaders can play a vital role in reframing religious narratives around mental illness and suicide, offering hope instead of condemnation.

Conclusion

The rise in unexplained suicide deaths in The Gambia is a multidimensional crisis cutting across security, psychology, and sociology. It threatens not only individual lives but the very stability and cohesion of Gambian society. Unless it is met with compassion, interventions, and open dialogue, the nation risks losing more lives and a vital part of its humanity in rather bizarre and unexplained circumstances.

Melville Roberson Roberts

UK