Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Ndiaye is new speaker of Senegal's parliament

As we went to press last night, it was announced that El-Hadji Malick Ndiaye, Senegal’s former minister of infrastructure, land and air transport, was elected the Speaker of the country’s National Assembly.

He resigned his ministerial portfolio earlier on Monday.

Ayib Daffé, president of the Pastef parliamentary group, earlier announced during the inauguration of the new legislature yesterday that Mr Ndiaye, himself a deputy, will be sponsored by the Pastef group for the position of president of the National Assembly.

