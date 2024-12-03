FPAC recommends D15m for purchase of police vehicles

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Finance and Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly (FPAC), recommended in their consolidated report on the consideration of the 2025 budget estimates that D15 million should be allocated to the Police Intervention Unit for the purchase of vehicles and two trucks.

“Despite the reallocation of D8 million to the budget line for vehicles, the committee recommends an additional D7 million to complete the purchase of two trucks for the Police Intervention Unit and pay for outstanding arrears,” the report stated.

The committee also recommended the allocation of D3.5 million to purchase a vehicle for the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for the Interior.

“An additional amount of D44,259,000 should be allocated to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency to allow for the recruitment of personnel,” the report further recommends.

For prisons, the committee noted that an allocation of D7,550,000 is urgently required to be distributed as following: “Maintenance of Equipment – D150,000; Uniforms and Protective clothing – D2 million (D1,500,000 for officers and D500,000 for inmates). D1 million to support the training of officers at tertiary institutions and other capacity-building initiatives. D4,000,000 for the purchase of a new truck. D200,000 required to support the training of juvenile inmates and rehabilitation.”

The report also stated that D2 million is needed to increase the purchase of fuel and lubricants budget line to D11 million.

“Additionally, an amount of D500,000 is required to augment the estimated amount to D3,500,000 under the travel expenses budget line,” the report added.