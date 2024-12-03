Assembly bids farewell to late Speaker Abdoulie Bojang

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The National Assembly yesterday observed a lying-in-state ceremony for Abdoulie Bojang, a former speaker of the National Assembly who passed away on Friday.

Bojang, a native of Sagnajorr who grew up in Brikama, was a teacher before appointment as deputy speaker and later speaker of parliament.

He later served as ambassador to South Africa before being recalled.

Delivering a eulogy, Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta, a long term friend and political ally of Bojang, remembered him as “sociable, and a delightful character”.

He added: “He was one of those public servants who proved that service to one’s country is all about the people and wanted young people to be as passionate about it as he was all his life. He was forever optimistic. While we mourn his passing,it is also time to celebrate his outstanding contributions to our struggle to deliver a better life for our people. He was a loyal, hardworking and disciplined member of the National Assembly and the society. His diligence, passion and hard work earned him the respect and trust from both sides of the Assembly. His contribution in the parliamentary committees he served, stands out among some of the best which is something we will always remember.

“We are grateful for the productive life and contribution Abdoulie Bojang made and his passing shall not be in vain for his legacy of discipline, selfless contribution and concern for the people of The Gambia are forever etched in the annals of our National Assembly and The Gambia at large…

“His political, social and economic consciousness, maturity and approachability became a defining character of his engagement with colleagues and opposing political parties. Indeed he was a people’s person and a servant leader. The records of his invaluable contributions to the Gambia and our people will always be a beacon of hope and a banner of struggle for his children and the people.“

Sheriffo Nyassi, a cousin to the late speaker, told the gathering: “To many he was a mentor, to us he is a family. To those that the honourable might have wronged during his course of duty, we seek your forgiveness, on behalf of the family and the people of Sagnajorr.”

Vice President Muhamadou Jallow also paid tribute to the deceased and extended condolences to the Bojang family.

He said Abdoulie Bojang’s life was a testament to selfless service to the community.

He added: “A mentor to many and a source of strength, he touched countless lives with his kindness, patience and unwavering dedication to service. While we mourn the loss of this remarkable individual, we are reminded that leadership is not measured by titles but by the lives one touches and the changes one makes.”

The body of the late speaker was taken to his native Sagnajorr for interment.