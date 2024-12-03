Faal to run for PPP leadership

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Ousman Madikay Faal commonly known as Pa Alhaji, has announced he will contest the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

In a statement shared with The Standard Mr Faal explained: “As we navigate the current landscape of our party, it’s evident that we stand at a crossroads. Over the past six years as president of the United States chapter, I have become deeply committed to our party’s core values and mission. Now, more than ever, I believe it’s time for bold leadership to unite us during these pivotal times.”

Mr Faal further revealed that he submitted his application for the positions of secretary general and leader of PPP to the electoral commission.

“While I’ve never envisioned myself running for party leadership before, the undeniable divisions within our ranks are calling for action. We need a leader who can inspire and galvanise, someone who will help us come together, foster stability, and embark on a bold journey forward. If given the opportunity to lead, I promise to cultivate an environment focused on problem-solving and progress — not just for our party, but for our nation,” he said.

He added that the PPP faces challenges in amassing the resources necessary for robust political activities.

“But together, we can turn this around and when elected, I will take decisive steps to reclaim our party’s assets, invest in training programmes that elevate our skills, and innovate fresh approaches to fundraising. This not only strengthens our finances but secures a vibrant future for the party,” Faal said.

Kebba Jallow is the current leader of the first republic ruling party.

In October, Alpha Ousman Jallow, a retired development worker, also declared his intention to vie for the party leadership.

The PPP is expected to hold its national elective congress later this month.