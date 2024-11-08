Scorpions identified for crucial Afcon qualifiers  

- Advertisement -

The Gambia announced a star-studded team yesterday for the final round make or break encounters in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros and Tunisia.

Coach Johnny McKinstry gave first time call ups to Alassana Jatta of Notts County in England, Abubakar Barry of Rapid Vienna and Baboucarr Njie of Oakland County in the United States. Joseph Ceesay, who will miss Match Day 5 due to card accumulation is also included, while Yankuba Minteh will also be fit enough to represent The Gambia in the said matches. The Brighton & Hove Albion star’s return to full fitness is a welcome boost for the Scorpions, as his pace and trickery would be key for Gambia in the qualifiers. The forward line is also boosted by the form of the ever-present Musa Barrow who is currently enjoying the form of his life in front of goal for his Saudi pro league side Al Taawoun.

Abdoulie ‘Bambalie’ Sanyang returned to the team after recovering from injury, while Mahmudu Bajo also retained his place, as well as Suleiman Camara, who is a regular at Spanish second tier side Racing de Santander and gave a good impression of himself in his debut against Madagascar. Ali Sowe and Abdoulie Ceesay are the two other strikers and three attackers included in the squad.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will host Comoros in Match Day 5 in Berkane, Morocco, on 15 November, before traveling to Tunis to take on the hosts, Tunisia in the final Match Day of qualification on November 18. Lying third on the four-team table with five points from four matches, Johnny’s charges still have their destiny in their own hands but may be required to secure all six points to secure a third straight Afcon appearance.

-Additional info from GFF