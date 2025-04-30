Issuance of ID Card in Mauritania

- Advertisement -

The Standard Newspaper publication that officials from the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) will be dispatched to Mauritania to issue national identity cards to Gambians residing there raises more questions than answers. This development demands immediate attention from all genuinely concerned citizens, particularly political parties, as the country approaches upcoming elections. The possibility of diaspora voting being introduced makes this issue all the more urgent.

From a constitutional standpoint, the process is deeply problematic. According to current legal provisions, any individual claiming Gambian citizenship must present one of the following documents to be eligible for a national identity card:

1. A valid birth certificate;

- Advertisement -

2. An attestation issued by a village Alkalo and countersigned by a district Seyfo;

3. A valid voter’s card.

It is clear that the GID is not authorised to issue national identity cards to individuals who fail to provide at least one of the documents listed above. This requirement applies within Gambian territory and should logically apply with equal force outside its borders.

- Advertisement -

The dilemma in the Mauritania case is straightforward: Mauritania does not have Gambian Alkalolu or Seyfolu who can issue attestations. As such, how does the GID verify the identity of so-called “undocumented Gambians” in Mauritania? Who confirms their Gambian nationality in the absence of any valid documentation? How did these individuals even travel to Mauritania without any form of identification? Were they born there? If so, on what basis do they claim Gambian citizenship?

A further question arises: who is currently responsible for issuing attestations to these undocumented individuals in Mauritania? Within The Gambia, applicants for national IDs must typically present the following:

1. An attestation from a recognised Alkalo or Seyfo;

2. A valid voter’s card;

3. An endorsed and signed application form.

Even with all these documents, some applicants are routinely denied ID cards due to suspicions surrounding their birth certificates, surnames, or other grounds that often lack clear justification. In light of such strict requirements at home, how is the GID navigating these complex identity verification challenges abroad?

These concerns are amplified by the institutional context in which this process is occurring. Many state institutions, including immigration and embassies, are susceptible to political interference due to the prevalence of politically appointed staff. It is therefore critical to question who is overseeing the process in Mauritania and ensuring that it upholds the integrity of Gambian citizenship.

The explanation provided by the GID for its operations in Mauritania is not only superficial but unconvincing. It mirrors earlier justifications that have historically enabled fraudulent registration and the issuance of national documents to non-Gambians for electoral purposes. This is particularly alarming given recent statements by President Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP) allies suggesting a willingness to secure electoral victory in 2026 “by all means.”

Addressing this issue should not be a priority for the United Democratic Party (UDP) alone, which has consistently raised concerns about the integrity of national document issuance. Rather, all political parties have a duty to demand transparency, raise public awareness, and ensure rigorous scrutiny of these activities.

Without such vigilance, the risk of electoral manipulation through the misuse of national identity processes will continue to threaten the legitimacy of Gambian democracy.

Lamin E Kujabi