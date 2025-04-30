- Advertisement -

By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

Alright, I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer and I admit that. And that’s perhaps why some things just don’t make sense to me. Perhaps someone can help me make sense out of this for me.

You have a so-called opposition party, with zero representation anywhere on the surface of this earth. But you supposedly have alternative plans to the ruling party and you think your plan is better than that of the ruling party. So you want Gambians to give you a chance to lead. But because your party is not worth the paper your plans are written on, you decide to join the party that you opposed.

- Advertisement -

Not only are you now supporting the party you supposedly opposed, but now you are telling us that the opposition does not have the interest of the nation at heart and that no one should vote for the opposition. Mind you, your party (I am looking at you CA and GMC) are still considering themselves opposition parties. Aligning with the ruling party does not make you one with them given that you remain registered as a different party. But for all intents and purposes, you are now supporting the party you are an opposition to. Does that make any sense?

If this is not one of the biggest frauds being orchestrated by Ismaila Ceesay and Mai Fatty, I’m not sure what is. And interestingly, they’ll both claim they’re doing it for Gambia! I guess they think Bandam Adama Barrow cannot see through this fraud! I can guarantee you that he does. He’s ignoring the duplicity because he knows they’re using him as much as he’s using them. Gambia nice!

A guaranteed way to government jobs, opportunities, and favours is to form a moribund party, make some noise, disown everything you once said about those in power, call it “doing it for the nation,” and align yourself with those in power. You and your minions can get contracts, receive favours, and who knows, the party leader may even get hired as a minister! The Gambia is really nice!