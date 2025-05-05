spot_img
Gambia News

KM police face disciplinary actions over indecent exposure of woman

By Omar Bah

The chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Emmanuel Joof, has confirmed to The Standard that the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) will take disciplinary actions against its police who were filmed stripping a woman naked.

Last month, the council launched an investigation into the misconduct of its police, who were filmed stripping a woman naked to recover ‘stolen’ monies from her. The video caused an outrage with many people condemning it as an indecent exposure of the woman and her innocent baby who were captured as male municipal police officers removed money from their underwear.

Commenting on the matter in a Standard interview recently, Chairman Joof said the NHRC was very concerned and has raised the matter with the authorities at KMC.

“The municipal authorities investigated the matter and the officers’ concerned will face disciplinary actions.”

Joof said the NHRC is also considering training of municipal police officers to instill human rights values and principles in their day to day work.

