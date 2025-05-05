Karpowership explains cessation of work in Gambia

- Advertisement -

Turkish electricity company Karpowership has announced that its agreement with Nawec has come to an end, following the latter’s decision not to renew the contract.

In a statement yesterday the company expressed pride to have supported The Gambia’s energy needs, providing reliable and sustainable electricity to the national grid since 2018.

“At the height of our operations, we supplied up to 40% of the country’s total electricity demand—an achievement that reflects our strong commitment to advancing access to energy and improving daily life for Gambians,” the company said.

It also noted with satisfaction, the implementation of numerous community development initiatives—from in-kind donations to infrastructure enhancements and programmes supporting children’s welfare.

“In light of Nawec’s decision, our electricity supply officially ceased on 2 May. We are now preparing to conclude our operations in the country by the end of the month, in full compliance with local regulations. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and partners to ensure a smooth and respectful transition.

It has been an honour to serve the people of The Gambia. We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by the Gambian government, stakeholders, and communities. We remain open to future collaborations that support the country’s energy ambitions and broader development goals,” the company stated.