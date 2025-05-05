Essa Faal offers to unite opposition ahead of 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition APP- Sobeyaa alliance, prominent international lawyer Essa Faal has resigned from his position at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in order ‘to fully concentrate on politics’ and unite the opposition parties, ahead of 2026 presidential election.

Speaking to Star FM radio to be aired today, Mr Faal revealed that his decision to come back home is motivated by his desire to be a voice for ordinary Gambians facing hardship under President Adama Barrow’s administration.

“I will also take it upon myself to bring the opposition together under one umbrella,” he said.

But he said in such an arrangement, no individual politician would be allowed to come and try to demonstrate superiority.

“That is a thing of the past. What Gambia needs now is somebody who is capable and not someone who feels he deserves to be president. That type of politics has been thrown into the dustbin. I am sure some of the political players will use the 2021 presidential election results as a pretext to beat their chest but I want to make it clear that what obtains in 2021 will be totally different from what will happen in 2026,” Faal said.

He said many young Gambians who were 15 years old in 2021 have now turned 19 and they are aware and yearning for change.

“The Gambia is changing and the opposition should be able to come together and embrace that change. We should reduce the cost of elections and the cost of politics in general by coming together. So for me, as a matter of principle I want us to have a coalition. I have called for a coalition many times and that remains my position,” Essa Faal said.

He added that he would like the opposition coalition to be led by someone who offers the best chances of winning in 2026.

“I am not ready to support a leader who will only continue Barrow’s legacy. I am not going to subscribe to that. So anybody we are going to put forward must be somebody who has the knowledge and credibility, love for country and integrity,” he stressed.

Asked whether he would be enticed or tempted to take government’s job offer, if it comes, Faal said: “I cannot see myself getting into government under the current circumstances unless something extraordinarily happens. I cannot work with a government that is stealing taxpayers’ money and dealing with a selected few.”

Faal argued that his mission is to bring to an end the political deception Gambians have been put through over the past years.

“I want to enlighten the Gambian people to understand that power belongs to them and not to the few in leadership positions. My priority is to ensure that every Gambian lives a very decent and dignified life,” he said.