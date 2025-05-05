EXPOSÉ ON SALE OF JAMMEH’S ASSETS SHAKES NATION

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In a gripping and riveting article, investigative outlet The Republic, over the weekend published the third part of its serialisation of the sale of former president Yahya Jammeh’s assets, to a whirlpool of emotive and passionate reactions from Gambians.

The article, authored by Mustapha K Darboe, highlighted alleged questionable decisions, conflict of interest and non-transparent method of the sales of land, vehicles and other items seized by the state on the recommendation of the Janneh Commission of Enquiry.

- Advertisement -

The article went viral on social media triggering an explosion of reactions from Gambians outraged by the revelations.

A former minister of justice, Ba Tambadou, during whose tenure the Janneh Commission and other entities sold the assets, who is alleged in the article to have close relations with at least one of the alleged beneficiaries, came with a statement denying any wrongdoing. He said though the publication did not report anything suggesting he was involved in fraud or made personal gains from sales, it however failed to adequately capture all what he said in response to The Republic’s questions.

A High Court judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh too came out to explain his role in a court decision that unfreeze one of the lands in question. The judge said he did not know about a previous High Court ruling on freezing the sale of the property citing that new evidence was also brought before him.

- Advertisement -

In the same vein, The Edward Francis Centre for Rights and Justice led by activist Madi Jobarteh has temporarily withdrawn its endorsement of former minister Tambadou’s nomination by the Gambia for the job of a judge in the International Court of Justice.

The EFSCRJ had initially endorsed Tambadou in February 2025 for his contributions to Gambia’s transitional justice programme and legal reforms.