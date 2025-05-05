FANS’ NO SHOW BLAMED ON MATCH TICKETS As Gambia bungles home advantage in CHAN

- Advertisement -

Yes, it was not the national team (The Scorpions) in action on Saturday, but the poor turnout of fans on the much trumpeted first match in the new look stadium had more to do with finance than the level or importance of the CHAN qualifying match against Algeria. The tickets prices were still deemed to be too high even after the announced reduction of the prices.

While it may sound reasonable to charge D700 for the covered pavilion and D500 for the pavilion directly opposite and D300 for the rest, the reality is that the average Gambian football fan may still find these too dear in these days and times.

Again the initial uproar from the first announcement of the prices seemed to have overshadowed the eventual reduction. People have already made their minds that the charges are exorbitant and decided to stay put.

Lessons

Granted, football is not cheap, especially international matches, but The Gambia Football Federation should have used this unique opportunity to charge very little from the public by way of encouraging them to come and see the stadium for the first time in four years. In any case, cheaper tickets would still fetch more money than whatever is realised from the few who turned up.

A reasonable ticket pricing would have attracted a lot more fans than the negligible crowd that watched the game on Saturday. Fans would have flooded the pavilions and revel in the new atmosphere which could easily be translated into a huge support for the CHAN team. Such a feeling would be contagious and addictive with many more fans developing interest to be among the 14000 that would be allowed at all times.

Unfinished business

Rightly or wrongly the opposing team has criticised the state of our pitch. This should be taken seriously and all efforts should be done quickly to fix the issue given that it is the main issue that still delayed our total unbanning.

Meanwhile on the pitch, the cream of the Gambia’s league paraded against that of Algeria with sides earning point. The Gambia squandered a few chances notably that fell to Amadou Kanteh earlier in the second half.

The return leg will take place on Friday, May 9, at The 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba at 19:00.

Algeria, finalists in the previous edition hosted in 2023, where they lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout (0-0, 4-5), will need a strong performance in the second leg to secure their qualification. If the Gambia wins the tie, it would be the first time the country would make it to the CHAN finals.

The eventual qualifier will be placed in Group C alongside Uganda, Niger, Guinea, and the winner of the second qualifier between South Africa and Malawi, with Malawi winning the first leg 1-0. The final tournament will be held from August 2-30 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.