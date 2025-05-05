REPUBLIC OFTHE GAMBIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS THE QUADRANGLE, BANJUL, THE GAMBIA.

- Advertisement -

INVITATION TO BID FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW AIRPORT TERMINAL AND RELATED ANCILLARY FACILITIES TO DESIGN, BUILD, FINANCE, OPERATE, MAINTAIN, AND TRANSFER

The Government of the Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure (MOTWI) and the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), invites Interested Bidders to submit a Proposal for the Construction of a new Airport Terminal and Related Ancillary Facilities, as detailed in the scope of the Request for Proposal (RFP) Bidding Document to be procured by Interested Bidders.

The purpose of launching this project is in consideration of the significant increase in air transport demand, which led to the congestion of both the aircraft apron and the passenger terminal building, and the need to rehabilitate other related infrastructures, such as the runway. Thus, against this background, The Government of The Gambia considered the need for the Construction of a new Airport Terminal and related ancillary facilities at the Banjul International Airport, in order to provide adequate facilities and infrastructure aimed at not only meeting international safety and security standards but also improve operational efficiency and hold its competitive position with other regional international airports.

In this regard, interested firms are invited to bid for the CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW AIRPORT TERMINAL AND RELATED ANCILLARY FACILITIES for the tender reference (MOTWI/PPP/2025/RFP/04/28). The implementation of this project is to be operated under a Public-Private Partnership (“PPP”), Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain, and Transfer Model with MOTWI as the Contracting Authority.

Submissions of Proposals must be received in sealed envelopes by the Directorate of Public Private Partnership under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, located at Ashobi Store, 2nd Floor, Banjul. The submission Deadline is 27th June 2025 at 12:30 pm GMT and should clearly be marked “CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW AIRPORT TERMINAL AND RELATED ANCILLARY FACILITIES”.

A complete set of the bidding document can be purchased by interested bidders upon payment of a non-refundable fee of USD 15,000.00 (Fifteen Thousand Dollars).

For further information and account details, please contact Ms. Haddijatou Mbenga by email: [email protected], Tel: (+220) 7784425, and Ms. Aji Oumie Drammeh by email: [email protected], Tel: (+220) 7414184 . Kindly note that upon payment to the account, an electronic or hard copy of the receipt should be sent to the contacts above.

The RFP document can be collected upon buying and tendering the receipt to the Ministry of Finance at the Directorate of Public-Private Partnership (DPPP). For any other clarification, please call the following numbers: +2207784425/+2207414184.