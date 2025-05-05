Gandi strike sends Sierra Leone to U-20 Afcon quarter-finals

- Advertisement -

Debutants Sierra Leone continued their impressive run at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, with a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania in Group A at the Suez Canal Stadium on Saturday.

Samuel Gandi’s close-range finish in the 37th minute — awarded following a VAR check — proved decisive in a tight contest as Sierra Leone recorded back-to-back victories to move to seven points and a historic quarter-final spot in their maiden appearance at the tournament.

Tanzania, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in their opener, are now left needing a win in their final group game to keep any hopes of progression alive.

The match opened at a lively pace with Tanzania showing attacking intent, carving out several early chances.

Bakari Msimu missed a glorious opportunity from close range in the 17th minute, before Said Naushad and Cyprian Kachwele both forced saves from Sierra Leone keeper Mamadou Jalloh.

But it was Sierra Leone who found the breakthrough, slightly against the run of play. After a shot from Mohamed Bai Kamara was parried into danger, Gandi reacted quickest to slot home.

The goal initially appeared in doubt but was eventually upheld after a VAR review — much to the joy of the Sierra Leone bench.

Tanzania responded with urgency after the break, pressing higher and dominating possession. Jammy Simba and Ahmed Pipino both came close to equalising, with Simba hitting a header narrowly wide and Pipino firing a free-kick just off target.

As the clock ticked down, the East Africans continued to probe. Substitute Vedastus Masinde’s shot was blocked, and Anthony Mlingo’s late push failed to yield results as Sierra Leone held firm defensively.

Sierra Leone could have doubled their lead on the counter, with Momoh Kamara and Sulaiman Kargbo both seeing efforts blocked in the dying minutes.

The result sees Sierra Leone top the group with seven points ahead of Egypt, South Africa and Zambia. Tanzania, still without a goal or a point, face an uphill task going into their final group match.

CAF