Gambian pilgrims to depart May 14

By Olimatou Coker

A total of 2000 pilgrims from The Gambia have been registered to perform the Hajj this year. They will be accompanied to Saudi Arabia by 20 officials, among them, medical personnel.

The first flight of pilgrims is expected to leave at midnight on 14 May, with the remaining pilgrims leaving in five flights each a day from the 15 to 19 May.

Officials from the National Hajj Commission on Saturday staged a sensitisation programme for the pilgrims at Paradise Suites Hotel.

“This meeting is for pilgrims to familiarise themselves with each other and to know what they will be expecting in Mecca,” Alhajie Ousman Jah, a former member of the Hajj Commission said.

Sheikh Essa Foday Darboe, the president of the Supreme Islamic Council advised the pilgrims to always put God in their hearts at all times when performing the Hajj rites.

Baboucarr Fatty of the Gambia International Airlines revealed that for the first time, the GIA has partnered with GEWAN Investment Solution for the transportation of the pilgrims.

Imam Ebrima Jarju, chef de mission of The Gambia Hajj Commission thanked the officials for a good preparatory work ahead of the pilgrimage.