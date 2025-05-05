Ecowas-Banjul meeting seeks return of Sahel States

- Advertisement -

The Ecowas Parliament has again lamented that the withdrawal of the three Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the regional bloc, has been a challenging experience.

Speaking at the end of a five –day meeting in Banjul, a senior member of the parliament, Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr, told journalists about the parliament’s desire to see the withdrawn countries return to the community.

The Liberian senator cited the political, social, economic and humanitarian impact of the withdrawal of the three countries and urged them to reconsider their decision and return to the regional bloc.

“We want you back. Let us come together as a team. No matter what,” he said.

Mr Snowe emphasised the need for regional integration and cooperation and warned of the potential consequences of the withdrawal on the socio-economic well-being of citizens in the Sahel region.

The chairperson of the committee on Social Affairs, Gender, Women in Parliament and Persons with Disability, Hon Veronica Sesay, appealed to the three countries to put aside their differences and work with the community.

“We need you people. We are a bloc. We should be working together,” she said.

Sesay, who is also the leader of the Ecowas Female Parliamentarian Association (ECOFEPA), highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation among member states.

“We’ve been helping each other. Like for us, who faced the war in Liberia and Sierra Leone, we appreciated the cause that was done by Ecowas in their intervention to help us cool down the situation in Sierra Leone,” she said.

She also emphasised the impact of conflict on women and children, saying, “when there is a problem, who faced the bulk of it? It’s women and children.” She appealed to the countries to consider the impact of their decision on these vulnerable groups.

A committee member, Hon Zainab Gimba in her closing remarks, expressed gratitude to the authorities and people of The Gambia for their warm reception and hospitality.

“We were deeply touched by the warm, fraternal, and gracious reception accorded to us by the authorities and the people of The Gambia.

“We hold in high regard the invaluable and decisive role that The Gambia continues to play in advancing regional integration and development within Ecowas institutions, and the Ecowas Parliament in particular,” Gimba said.