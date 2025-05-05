Africell launches D1M talent hunt, song competitions for budding artistes

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Telecoms giant Africell on Friday launched a talent hunt and love song competitions, allocating D500K for each.

Waka Jagne, senior PR and Events Manager at Africell said while the Africell Love Song competition will start later, the talent hunt will get underway this Saturday.



Addressing a press conference at the GCCI Trade Fair at Brusubi, Mr Jagne revealed that the talent hunt is a national stage created to discover, promote, and support raw Gambian talents in performance, dance, spoken word, comedy and more.

“This is a platform where creativity meets opportunity,” he said.

He added that the talent hunt will start on Saturday at the official Chill Zone at the GCCI Trade Fair.



“Auditions will take place every Friday and Saturday at 6pm with performers only require to come and perform. Whether you’re singing, dancing, rapping, or doing spoken word, we’ll record your audition,” Jagne, a seasoned showbiz guru said.

He explained that a panel will review all recordings and identify the most promising talents who will move on to the main competition.

“This is not just a greater Banjul event because Africell will take the talent hunt upcountry in search of the next big star of Gambian showbiz, because talent knows no boundaries, and neither do we. To all aspiring stars out there, this is your chance. The stage is yours. Take it,” Jagne urged aspiring artists.

As for the Africell Love Song competition, Jagne said this is a separate contest dedicated to finding the best original love song in The Gambia. ”But this will start at a later date and we’ll share those details soon,” he said.

He disclosed that the D500K allocated for each competition, will be shared as follows: the winner will get D350K, second place winner D150K and third place winner D100K.

The press conference was witnessed by Chief Government and Public Relations Officer, Mr Musa Sise and Africell brand ambassadors Jizzle and Awa Gambia.