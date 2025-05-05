Barrow inspects USET campus

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

President Adama Barrow recently embarked on an inspection of University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET) campus in Brikama.

The visit, part of the President’s routine assessment of ongoing projects, highlighted significant infrastructural progress and the promising role of the facility in fostering skills development among Gambian youth.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the president emphasised the project’s potential to transform youth employment and national development.

He expressed his admiration for the impressive infrastructure and the conducive environment created for young learners.

Mr Barrow also underscored the importance of skill acquisition, stating, “When you are trained and you are skillful, you are marketable and empowered so this is a big opportunity for our youthful population to change their lives.”

- Advertisement -

He stressed that the facility is a “game changer” for the country’s youth, offering them a chance to acquire practical skills locally, thereby reducing dependency on foreign services and conserving foreign currency.

The President highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the project, acknowledging the vital support from international partners, particularly Nigerian institutions, which have contributed over 18 professors to support trainings.

He praised the university’s achievements, noting that some of the equipment used at USET surpasses what is found in universities with over 50 years of operation abroad.

“It’s a big job,” he said, emphasising that the project’s success stems from strong commitment and international cooperation.

Looking ahead, President Barrow announced an official opening date for the campus set for June 21, 2025, and assured that all contractual agreements are on track for completion within the stipulated timeline.

Addressing concerns about sustainability, he affirmed that the government is committed to ensuring that the skills and services produced at USET are utilised within the country.

“Services offered here will generate revenue and create jobs,” he explained, noting that partnerships with government ministries such as the Ministry of Works will facilitate the integration of the campus’s output into public and private sector operations.

In conclusion, President Barrow expressed optimism about the project’s potential to change lives, stating, “This is a big opportunity, not just for today but for the future of The Gambia.” The inspection underscores the government’s dedication to youth empowerment and economic growth through strategic investments in technical education and infrastructure, positioning USET as a cornerstone for national development.