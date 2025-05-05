GTU submits workers’ 2025 resolution

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of events marking international workers day, the Gambia Transport Union (GTU) shared Gambian workers’ 2025 resolution with relevant government institutions.

The resolution submitted to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, and other key government institutions identifies major legal, structural, and operational challenges confronting the sector and proposes immediate reforms grounded in the principles of decent work and road safety.

The GTU highlighted the Labour Act (2023), Motor Traffic Act (1948), National Transport Policy (2018–2027), National Road Safety Strategy (2020–2030) and relevant Ecowas and AfCFTA Protocols.

The president of the union, Omar Ceesay, said many drivers still operate without formal contracts, excluding them from social protections and leaving them economically vulnerable, soaring fuel and maintenance costs, cross-border discrimination, especially in Senegal.

Ceesay also disclosed that there is a nationwide shortage of regulated commercial garages, especially in urban centres, creating disorder and inefficiencies.

“The proliferation of unofficial police checkpoints causes unnecessary delays and opens the door to corruption. There is a critical need to fast-track new legislative reforms and formalise the transport sector to attract investment and foster growth,” he said.

Ceesay added that deteriorating road conditions increase accident risks and impose higher costs on operators.

“Some enforcement practices such as instant fines and impoundments without due process violate Section 85A of the Motor Traffic Act and the absence of a national road transport regulatory body results in weak oversight and poor coordination.”

He said the general transport union remains fully committed to uplifting the living and working conditions of transport workers and contributing meaningfully to national development.

“I called on the government, international development partners, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders to take urgent and concrete steps to address the challenges outlined.”