NEA moves to strengthen environmental protection Laws

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Environmental Agency (NEA), in collaboration with its partners, Tuesday convened a two-day validation session aimed at reviewing and updating two of the country’s key environmental legal frameworks.

The Anti-Littering Regulations of 2007 and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations of 2014 were reviewed at workshop held at Senegambia beach hotel.

Held under the West Africa Coastal Area Management Programme (WACA), the review comes as part of efforts to modernise and strengthen country’s environmental governance. The session was supervised by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), which has secured consultancy support for the comprehensive review and update of the outdated regulations.

The Anti-Littering Regulations, last revised nearly two decades ago, are considered no longer fit for purpose in addressing the growing urban waste management challenges. Similarly, the EIA Regulations of 2014 are undergoing review to align with international standards and reflect new developments in environmental risk assessment, particularly concerning coastal erosion, climate change, and urban development.

Stakeholders from government ministries, civil society, the private sector, and international development partners are taking part in the session to provide technical input and recommendations.

The WACA programme, backed by regional and international partners, aims to strengthen coastal resilience across West Africa, a region facing rising sea levels, waste pollution, and habitat degradation.

Lamin Samateh, deputising, the Executive Director, NEA emphasised the importance of the review in light of increasing environmental threats, especially along Gambia’s vulnerable coastline. “The validation session provides an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the process, ensuring that the regulations are not only legally robust but also practical and enforceable,” Mr Samateh stated.

Mr Samateh said the updated regulations will be submitted for final approval later this year, setting the stage for more effective environmental protection and enforcement mechanisms.

Mr Samateh noted the impact of chemicals on both human health and environment, noting that it’s high time that a more up-to-date regulation is put in place. “For us to prosecute people for anti-littering, we would need to update regulations”.

Muhammed Leroy, rep, WACA, said that there’s more work to be done in order to curb anti-littering in the country. “We are here to reiterate our support to the NEA and all the partners”. He assured NEA for WACA’s continued support to the final stage of this document.