Letter to the president

- Advertisement -

Urgent plea for action: Combatting the

menace of KUSH among Gambian youths

By Dr Muhammed Lamin Touray

Your Excellency,

As a young medical doctor serving in the frontlines of our nation’s healthcare system, I find myself compelled to address you, our esteemed leaders, on a matter of utmost urgency and grave concern: the rampant and perilous proliferation of the drug known as “KUSH” among the youths of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Each day, as I don my white coat and step into the chaotic realm of the Accident and Emergency ward, my heart grows heavier with every young life that hangs in the balance due to the devastating effects of this nefarious substance. I am haunted by the faces of these youths, once brimming with vitality and promise, now contorted in agony and despair as they battle the demons unleashed by their addiction to “KUSH”.

Your Excellency, esteemed ministers, and distinguished head of drug law enforcement, I implore you to heed my earnest plea and recognize the urgent need to declare a state of emergency on the issue of KUSH abuse in our beloved nation. The future of The Gambia hangs precariously in the balance, teetering on the brink of irreparable harm if we do not act decisively and swiftly.

Allow me to paint a poignant picture of the daily realities I bear witness to in the confines of our hospital wards. Picture, if you will, the sight of a young man, scarcely out of his adolescence, writhing in agony as his body convulses uncontrollably under the influence of “KUSH”. See the anguish etched into the faces of his loved ones, whose hopes and dreams for his future have been shattered by the insidious grip of addiction.

- Advertisement -

This is not an isolated incident, Your Excellency, but rather a harrowing trend that has taken root and spread like a malignant cancer throughout the fabric of our society. Our youths, the lifeblood of our nation, are being led astray by the siren call of “KUSH”, lured into a downward spiral of dependency and despair from which escape seems increasingly elusive.

It is incumbent upon us, as custodians of the welfare and prosperity of our nation, to rise to the challenge and confront this menace head-on. We cannot afford to stand idly by as our future generation succumbs to the perils of substance abuse. We owe it to them, and to the countless generations yet unborn, to take decisive action to stem the tide of this epidemic before it engulfs us all.

Your Excellency, esteemed ministers, and esteemed head of drug law enforcement, I beseech you to come together in a spirit of unity and solidarity to draft a comprehensive plan of action to combat the scourge of “KUSH” abuse in our society. Let us marshal our collective resources and expertise to devise and implement effective strategies for prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation.

Central to this endeavor must be a concerted effort to raise awareness among our citizens about the dangers posed by “KUSH” and other illicit substances. We must leverage every available platform and resource to disseminate accurate information and dispel the myths and misconceptions that surround drug abuse. Let us harness the power of education to empower our youths with the knowledge and resilience they need to resist the temptations of addiction.

But awareness alone is not enough, Your Excellency. We must also address the underlying socioeconomic factors that drive our youths into the waiting arms of substance abuse. Let us work tirelessly to create opportunities for employment, education, and personal development, thereby offering our youths a brighter and more hopeful alternative to the bleak and desolate path of addiction.

In closing, Your Excellency, I urge you to heed the call of duty and honor that is entrusted to you as the leader of our nation. The fate of The Gambia and its future generations rests in your hands. Let us stand together, united in purpose and resolve, to confront the scourge of “KUSH” abuse and pave the way for a future characterized by progress, peace, and prosperity.

With unwavering faith in your leadership and profound gratitude for your attention to this urgent matter,

Sincerely,

Dr. Muhammed Lamin Touray.