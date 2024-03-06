GNOC VICE PRESIDENT RESIGNS

- Advertisement -

The First Vice President of the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, Lamin Kaba Bajo, has resigned from the board. Mr Bajo, who is also the president of the Gambia Football Federation filed his resignation on Monday, two days after the GNOC’s second attempt to hold an annual general meeting in recent months, failed. Like the previous attempt late last year, delegates rejected the agenda amid deep disagreement leading to the collapse of the meeting Saturday.

In his resignation letter, Mr Bajo explained that he came to the decision to quit after the board in which he served ‘failed to secure the confidence and trust of the members of the GNOC General Assembly on two consecutive occasions to convey an ordinary AGM.’ He continued: “As a believer in good governance and democracy, I felt constrained to continue sitting on that board facing the members again whose rights I respect a lot and will not in any way attempt to infringe upon.” He thanked the president, staff and other members of the GNOC for their support and pledged his continuous readiness to particpate in anything in furtherance of the aspirations of the members of the Olympic committee at all levels.