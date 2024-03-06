Barrow peace tournament progresses

- Advertisement -

As the national peace football jamboree continues with thrilling encounters across regions in the country, excitement is gradually building to scintillating finish with surprise and shocks recorded. In the latest round of matches in both rural and urban centers, a large section of the population trouped to the venues to support their districts. They include regional governors, district chiefs, alkalolu and ordinary people. The tournament is initiated by President Barrow to inspire unity and promote peaceful existence.

Each region is busy playing out its own championship among identified districts. The regional champs will then meet to slug it out for the national trophy.