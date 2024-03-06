Newcastle to send Minteh on loan again

- Advertisement -

Newcastle plan to send 19-year-old Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh out on loan for a second season. Minteh, signed from Danish club Odense Boldklub for £6m last summer, has been at Dutch side Feyenoord this term. The Gambian winger was on the scoresheet recently netting in Feyenoord’s 2-2 Eredivisie draw at PSV Eindhoven.

Minteh – who bagged a brace against Almere City last weekend – started for the Rotterdam side and equalised after Malik Tillman’s early goal, snatching possession after forcing a defensive error before coolly rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home with 22 minutes gone.

Santiago Gimenez then put Feyenoord ahead before Guus Til’s leveller earned PSV a point, with Minteh withdrawn in the final quarter of an hour after netting his third goal in two games.