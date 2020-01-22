Letters: Gambia at a crossroads

Dear editor,

As we enter the fourth year of democratic governance after 22 years of dictatorship, the Gambia is going through one of the crucial moments in its contemporary political history.

The Gambia has come a long way after the past 22 years of dictatorship and dictatorship in the era of Yahya Jamie, where the country witnessed the violation of rights and the dignity of human dignity, resulting in nostalgia for the 1965-to-1994 rule. When the people of the Gambia enjoyed freedom and fundamental human rights. In that era, the Gambia had a vibrant civil service and was the envy of many African countries. The Gambia was also considered a model for human rights and the rule of law in general.

However, all of this came to a very dead end when young army officers carried out a coup to end a civilian-LED Government some 30 years ago. Most of these soldiers are now in the s or so recently before the truth and reconciliation commission to testify. They have often confessed to terrible rights violations and have not grown up since. Once upon a time, they were subject to the worst human rights violations in the history of the Gambia.

What we are seeing today is indeed a test of emerging democracy and the rule of law. Mine are concerned about the future direction of the country as a result of the enormous challenges facing politicians both in power and in opposition. Over the past year or so, I believe that two important issues, among other things, have emerged on the political scene in the Gambia: Transitional Governance and the issue of secularism. It reflects a complex combination of politics, ethics, story and culture.

The speech of confrontation must not be encouraged by the two “Rich Rose” or “Gambia” movement for five years “. So far, the demonstrations have been peaceful. This Spirit of affection and courtesy must continue. Pretending is a democratic right in law. Everything we know about politics is about dialogue and ultimately compromise. In Practice, I believe that the politicians should not be firm in their own religious warehouse, but should be inspired to embrace what is best for the Olympia at this crucial stage in its history and existence. The important moral issue is that our people need to sit down to find a solution to the political crisis that is on the horizon and facing our country. Everyone must strive not to compromise the democracy for which the mines have fought because of the lack of sight of a few. Let’s allow the rule of law to take its right path. No one should take the law by his own hands. Let’s keep the channels open between the two. Civil Society and wise elders can play an important role in facilitating dialogue between different sectors of society. I understand that some individuals do this role. Let us allow them to intensify those efforts in order to save the country from a humanitarian crisis on the horizon.

About secularism, I have written a few articles, saying that its origins are due to the cracks in the so-called “middle ages” between religious and political authorities in Europe. The reaction to the dominance of church / religious authority over all forms of power in Europe has emerged. As a result, the role of religion has been reduced in theory and was charged after the renaissance and enlightenment in Europe. I imagine that more important than the inclusion of secularism in the constitution of the Gambia is the organization of relations between culture, politics, religion and the state in order to ensure citizenship in a way that protects rights, irrespective of race, politics and religious conviction.

Mine from all walks of life contributed to the fall of the dictator and everyone should be united to promote good governance, the rule of law and the protection of human rights. There is an urgent need to develop social policies to protect vulnerable groups of society. These policies may include social protection to develop a balanced population that is able to move forward with the national development plan. I think the above will make no sense if we do not create an awareness of citizenship rooted in the concept of “The Gambia” I referred to! We are all adventures regardless of our differences. We are all adventures regardless of our different feelings. These differences must be sources of strength, not weakness or division. I strongly hope that petty political differences do not tear the country apart.

The democratic capital achieved from 2016 must be strengthened. Hope the new constitution will definitely contain laws to enhance the role of the media. Media is sure to be the “fourth authority” to inform the public and ask difficult questions to the authorities.

As we rebuild the new Gambia, we note the following:

-professionalism of government institutions away from customization or politicization

-suspension of individuals involved in human rights violations and bringing them to justice

-immediate and immediate restructuring of the army and other security services

-the urgent need to improve the situation of the people at all levels

-appointments should be based on merit and experience and not on party / ethnic / religious / regional backgrounds

-rebuild human infrastructure along with the construction of physical infrastructure. I mean social, moral and psychological rehabilitation

-education sector reform at all levels to accommodate the requirements and spirit of the Gambia

A culture of politics should be encouraged for nation-building. We must not be ashamed of asking different opinions and ideas if they are constructive and positive and do not interfere with the laws of the country. Freedom is the key to any meaningful development. With Freedom people can be beginner and superior in doing extraordinary things. With Freedom, we break juice and fear and create ideas that stimulate societies. Freedom is a sacred and non-negotiable right. No one should be denied because of religion or race. The other thing is peace which should be preserved at all costs. As Good citizens, we must all make efforts to establish the peace we enjoy.

There are challenges, but they can turn into gains if they are handled wisely. For me, the main challenge is how to heal the wounded country. Mental trauma and mental wounds are deep, hard to fix. So I referred to the concept of human infrastructure unlike physical infrastructure.

Dr. Haji Manta

UK