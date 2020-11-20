28 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 20, 2020
type here...
News

Lt. Col Mendy recollects torture at NIA

66
mendy
- Advertisement -

 By Mafugi Ceesay

Lieutenant Colonel Pierre John Mendy of the Gambia Armed Forces yesterday narrated how members of ex-president Jammeh’s hit squad, the Junglers, tortured him to confess involvement in the foiled Ndure Cham coup in 2006.

- Advertisement -

Lt. Col Mendy was among dozens of soldiers rounded up in the aftermath of the attempted coup led by the former army chief.  He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison but was later pardoned by the president.

 

He narrated how a team of Junglers came to pick him at the Mile 2 Prisons and took him to the offices of the NIA along with former Speaker of the National Assembly Sheriff Mustapha Dibba.

“On 10 April, the Junglers came for us at about 1am. Upon arrival at the NIA, Malick Jatta ordered that I cooperate with them and confess to everything Ndure Cham told me or risk going through hell. I insisted that I had already explained myself that it was Alpha Bah who hinted me about the coup but I rubbished the idea”, Mendy told the TRRC.

“They placed six plastic bags over my head and started hitting me. They used electric wire and electrocuted me while pouring melted plastic on my body which stuck on my skin in addition to beatings on my back and shoulders,” he said.

Lt. Col Mendy said these tortures were meted out on him by Malick Jatta, Sanna Manjang, Modou Jarju alias Rambo and Nuha Badjie.

He recalled that during one of the torture sessions, he met Sheriff Mustapha Dibba at the conference room who was shocked to learn that such cruelties are occurring in the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCourt faults Switzerland over gay man’s deportation to Gambia
Next articlePapa Faal, ex-US soldier now presidential candidate
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

FAMILIES OF MIGRANTS KILLED UNDER JAMMEH SUE GAMBIA, GHANA

The families of some West African migrants who were killed in The Gambia under former president Yahya Jammeh have sued the governments of Gambia...
Read more
News

NAM counters Barrow on road funding comments

By Omar Bah The NAM for Niamina East, Omar Ceesay, has slammed President Adama Barrow over his comments that lawmakers who refused to vote for...
Read more
News

GDC Kaur chairman denies joining NPP

By Omar Bah The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Lower Saloum Constituency chairman has denied joining the National People's Party (NPP) with hundreds of other party...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Martin Kyere 3

FAMILIES OF MIGRANTS KILLED UNDER JAMMEH SUE GAMBIA, GHANA

The families of some West African migrants who were killed in The Gambia under former president Yahya Jammeh have sued the governments of Gambia...
Hon ceesay

NAM counters Barrow on road funding comments

gaye

GDC Kaur chairman denies joining NPP

bakary badjie 2

Minister decries lack of access to sports levy

gff

GAMBIA DEBUNKS GABON

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions