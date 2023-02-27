Magistrate Isatou Dabo appointed new Executive Director of NAATIP

By Bruce Asemota

Principal Magistrate Isatou Dabo has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the National Agency Against Trafficking in Person (NAATIP).

Sources told The Standard that her appointment took effect early this month.

Dabo, a former journalist with state broadcaster GRTS studied law and worked as a magistrate first at the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court and then Brikama.

She replaces Barrister Ramatoulie Jawara, the longtime Executive Director who is now redeployed to the Gambia Law Reform Commission.