Magistrate warns no further adjournment in Snapchat nudity case

By Aisha Tamba

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court has warned police prosecutors in the Snapchat nudity trial that he will no longer adjourn the case.

The case involved two women, Maimuna Jallow and Maju Samba who are accused of distributing nude videos of one Fatou Ceesay on Snapchat. They are charged with the offence of trafficking obscene publications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, the trial could not kick start proper because of adjournments requested by the prosecution.

At the last sitting yesterday, police prosecutor Commissioner Sanneh even after informing the court that his first witness Fatou Ceesay is present, turned to apply for the court’s indulgence to grant an adjournment. “We were ready to proceed today but something came up and, on that basis, we are applying for a short adjournment. In fact, on the next adjourned date, we will either proceed or find a final solution in this case,” he pledged.

Reacting to the commissioner’s application, Magistrate Jabang warned that this will be the last time the court will indulge such applications.

“At the end of the day, adjournments are within the discretion of the court but coming here every day with the expectation that we are proceeding only to adjourn and adjourn will not be accepted. This is a waste of time and I am not taking any more adjournment. We cannot come here and keep on adjourning. I am not an adjourning platform,” he stated.