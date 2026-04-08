MAI FATTY SAY J DARBO HUNTING FOR RELEVANCE

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By Omar Bah

The leader of Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) Mai Fatty has responded to politician and lawyer Lamin J Darbo’s claims that he (Mai) was the first person to talk to him (J Darbo) about the police plans to invite him for questioning.

Reacting to J Darbo’s claims yesterday in a Standard exclusive, Mai Fatty said: “I am totally shocked at how this man is hunting for relevance. We met at a workshop where we both participated regarding the new High Court rules proposed to come into effect this year. LJD and I had a few spirited public debates on Gambian jurisprudence and we have mutual respect for each other.

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“When we met, I shared my divergence on his immediate post-judgment approach. I shared my opinion that I thought it went beyond lawyer’s advocacy to making concerning statements and inflammatory insinuations. In his interview, he stated openly that they know who killed the police officers and that the culprits are free. I reminded him that was a serious statement, and that I wouldn’t be surprised if the police invite him for further investigations, for him to lead them to the shooters.

He added: “I also expressed my disappointment. Why? At some point this man who wants to be president knew the killers. Instead of putting the entire nation and families of the murdered officers through over two years of grueling and painful trial, he could have simply protected the nation and his clients from such excruciating ordeal of a trial. Simply go to the IGP and tell him who killed our officers, since he claimed to know.”

Fatty added that his disappointment is also based on Mr Darbo’s public statement that himself and others known to him “can tell us those who pulled the trigger”.

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“He owes the nation an apology for not coming forth yet, and what was expected of him as a good citizen, is to stop shielding the identity of the shooters, that he publicly proclaimed to have knowledge of. Instead, he is inviting or daring arrest, so as to build a nonexistent political relevance out of it. Its pathetic to dive so low. Does he really care about this country? Certainly not.”