Resolve the electricity crisis

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The Gambia, a nation bathed in relentless sunshine and kissed by Atlantic winds, should be a beacon of renewable energy potential. Yet, after 61 years of independence, its people continue to stifle in darkness, businesses ground to a halt, and hospitals teetered on the edge of catastrophe.

The ongoing electricity crisis—marked by daily blackouts and load shedding stretching up to 12 hours in some areas—has exposed the fragility of our power infrastructure.

Nawec’s excuses of aging grids, fuel shortages, and unpaid debts ring hollow when citizens pay inflated bills for unreliable service. This is not mere inconvenience; it’s an economic sabotage that threatens our hard-won post-Yahya Jammeh recovery.

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Consider the toll. Small traders in Serekunda markets lose perishable goods worth millions daily, forcing price hikes that hit the poorest hardest. Manufacturers in the Kanifing Industrial Estate idle machines, shedding jobs and stalling exports. Students cram under phone lights for exams, while health clinics rely on diesel generators amid fuel scarcity. The World Bank estimates such outages cost sub-Saharan Africa up to 4% of GDP annually; in The Gambia, with our nascent economy, it’s a direct assault on growth targets under the National Development Plan.

President Barrow’s administration pledged 24-hour electricity by 2025—where is that promise now?

Resolution demands urgency, not rhetoric. First, diversify energy sources immediately. Our solar irradiance averages 5.5 kWh/m² daily—leverage it. Fast-track public-private partnerships like the Scale Solar project, which delivered 50MW before stalling, and expand Nawec’s 20MW solar farm at Jambur. Wind potential in the west, estimated at 200MW, awaits similar investment; invite Scandinavian firms with proven off-grid expertise, as Senegal has done successfully.

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Second, overhaul Nawec’s governance. Appoint a crisis taskforce with independent auditors to tackle the debt crisis, prioritising transparent billing and anti-theft metering.

Subsidise prepaid smart metres for low-income areas to cut losses from 35% currently. Operationalise the West African Power Pool fully, importing surplus from Guinea’s Kaleta Dam to bridge gaps, as piloted last year.

Government must also lead with fiscal discipline—allocate 10% of the 2026 budget to energy, funded by rationalising tax waivers that benefit cronies over citizens. Parliament should summon Energy Minister Nani Juwara on the floor for accountability. The Gambia cannot afford another blackout season. This crisis tests our resilience; resolving it will power prosperity. Leaders, act now—or risk the lights going out on public trust.