Prosecute police officers for theft!

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Dear Editor,

Why do some personnel of the Gambia Police Force steal personal possessions or belongings from private citizens after inviting them for questioning, detention, and release without their items? Who in particular is taking these items, and isn’t this a gross violation of police misconduct?

The police should prosecute their personnel for theft. Some cases in point are unaccounted-for possessions, such as those of Pa Modou Bojang, Alhagie Bora Sissawo, Bakary Mankajang of Mankajang Daily, and hundreds of Gambians. These delinquencies are giving a horrible, bad name and negative images to the police force.

Law enforcement officers must safeguard detainees’ personal belongings and well-being through rigorous inventory procedures, secure storage facilities, and safety-focused transportation protocols. Upon intake, officers must do prompt inventory and receipt all personal property, store it accurately and securely, and ensure it remains with the detainee during transfers, generally retaining it for a minimum of 30 days if transfer is not feasible.

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All funds, valuables, and baggage must be thoroughly inventoried and documented upon admission. Property must be stored safely for the duration of detention, and Officers must prioritise the secure return of personal items, particularly cash, cellphones, other portable personal devices, and documents, upon release or transfer, or allow detainees to designate a third party to retrieve their property if they cannot safely keep it. The chain of custody must be clearly defined and recorded.

However, items that compromise facility security should be removed, but generally not destroyed unless they pose an immediate health threat. The GPF must know that the use of appropriate restraints (handcuffs, seatbelts) and consideration of caged vehicles is mandatory. They should bear in mind that the detainee’s general well-being entirely rests on them and, thus, assistance with medical needs and ensuring safety during transit, including special care for high-risk individuals, are essential.

Clear records must be maintained of all personal property taken, and detainees should be advised of procedures for reporting lost or damaged items and for their recovery. In conclusion, accountability is mandatory, and Officers are responsible for the property while it is in their custody. If they’re lost, the police should be charged with theft, just as any citizen would be. So are the police above the law after stealing?

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Ensa AB Ceesay