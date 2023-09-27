Man accused of robbing woman with knife arraigned

By Amadou Jadama

One Abdoulie Gibba was yesterday arraigned at Brikama Magistrate’s court accused of robbing one Jalika Badjie with a knife and taking her mobile phone and cash totaling D2000 and 10,000.00 CFA.

Mr Gibba, a resident of New Yundum faces single count of robbery with violence, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecuting officer, the victim was on her way home in the evening when the accused sighted her and jumped over a fence to approach the victim. He, pulled out a knife and asked her to surrender her wallet containing money and her phone. “The woman got panic and complied,” the police officer said.

Corporal Pereira told the court that though the offence is bailable he is objecting to giving bail to the accused person.

“Our fear is that if the accused is granted bail, he will jumped bail and delay the trial. Secondly, the police found it very difficult arresting the accused because he had abandoned his compound,” the policeman said.

However, the presiding magistrate AB Faal overruled the prosecutor’s objection and granted the accused bail in the sum of D4,000.00 with two Gambians sureties who should deposit their ID cards to the registrar of the court.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident occurred on June 25 this year, at Kunkujang Badjie Estate in Kombo North in West Coast Region.