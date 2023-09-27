Friends of Cuba in Gambia condemn attack against Cuban embassy in US

Press release

Cuban Embassy Banjul, September 26. – The Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association has strongly condemned the new terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday against the Cuban embassy in the United States, and reiterated its rejection of the blockade imposed by Washington on the Caribbean island.

In a message sent to the diplomatic mission of Cuba in Banjul, the president of that solidarity organisation in the Gambia, Joseph Modou Peh Grant, described the violent event staged in Washington as cowardly, inhumane and barbaric.

The message emphasised that the members of the Friendship Association once again stand in solidarity with the Cuban government and people, and at the same time demand the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has maintained and intensified against them for more than six decades.

“We know, from its actions, that the White House administration will continue with this aggressive and siege policy, but we fully trust in the resistance of the oldest Caribbean archipelago,” the message said.

In another message, Gambian friend Peter Goddard considered it a paradox that the US calls Cuba a terrorist nation, and allows terrorist acts in its territory against the island.

Goddard called on the world and especially African countries to condemn the new violent act, and asked that it be rejected by the UN, as well as the cruel and counterproductive blockade.