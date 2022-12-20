Man dragged Nawec to court claiming trespass

By Bruce Asemota

One Muhammed Saho has instituted a civil suit against the National Electricity and Water Company (Nawec) claiming the sum of one million, one hundred and eighty-seven thousand five hundred dalasis.

Saho is claiming the said sum of money for being the value of his land as well as the cost of structures on the said land which Nawec allegedly trespassed into and demolished without due process of law.

The plaintiff is also claiming interest at a rate of 25% from February 2019, the date Nawec allegedly unlawfully occupied the land until the date of judgment.