Chinese medical team conducts Gambia’s first pacemaker implant

By Lamin Cham

Dr Suny Li, a cardiology consultant from the Chinese Medial team in The Gambia, and his team at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital last week successfully completed the first permanent pacemaker insertion in The Gambia.

According to the hospital communications unit, the operation was performed on an 82-year-old woman with complete atrioventricular block.

A pacemaker insertion is a small device that is placed (implanted) in the chest to help control the heartbeat and prevent the heart from beating too slowly.

This is the first time that this breakthrough operation has been performed in The Gambia. Until now, all cases of this nature are referred for overseas treatment.

The hospital sent gratitude to Dr Li and his team. The operation was also observed by consultant cardiologist and post-graduate medical trainer Prof Basil N Okeahialam and local EFSTH staff.