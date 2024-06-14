Man in court for pouring petrol on neighbour, burning him

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Omar Kanteh was yesterday arraigned in the Brikama Magistrates’ Court accused of pouring petrol on his neighbour Alasana Suso and burning his body.

Kanteh is charged with a single count of grievous harm. He denied any culpability.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant 4906 Bangura, the alleged incident occurred on 8 June at Brikama Kabafita.

The lawyer for the accused Counsel Leigh applied for bail but Sergeant 4906 Bangura opposed it, arguing the victim and the accused are neighbours, and there is a high possibility that another offence can be committed if the accused is granted bail.

Presiding Magistrate Sambou decided not to grant bail and ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Mile II Central Prisons. The case resumes on July 11 2024.