Rawda announces Monday as Eid

Press release

Majmouatou Rawdatul Majaalis, the organisation that serves as the mouthpiece of all Imams and heads of Majlisoolu/Daara in The Gambia would like to inform the general public that on Friday, 7 June 2024, being 29 Dhul Qa’ada 1445H, Rawdat’s adherents all over the country sighted the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijja, the 10th day of which is the Muslim feast of Eid Adha.

Consequently, Rawdat hereby announces that the first day of Dhul Hijja is on Saturday, 8 June 2024 and that Eid Adha shall be celebrated by Rawdat’s adherents in The Gambia on Monday, 17 June 2024. On the blessed occasion of the Eid Adha (Tobaski/Banna Saloo), Majmouatou Rawdatul Majaalis is delighted to avail itself of the opportunity to congratulates Majaalis is delighted to avail itself of the opportunity to congratulate all Muslims of The Gambia and wish them a happy and joyous Eid Adha feast.