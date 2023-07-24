Man stabbed to death in Bakau

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Residents in Bakau were shocked late Saturday afternoon when a young man, identified as Ousman Ceesay, stabbed an elderly man with scissors killing him. The victim, Bubacarr Bangura, died almost instantly.

According to Jerreh Kassama, 68, an eyewitness, an argument had started between the victim and a lady who wanted to dry her laundry in the compound where the victim was staying.

“The suspect got into the argument and was heard insulting before rushing into his house to come out with an object with which he stabbed Bubacarr.

Because of my age, I couldn’t separate the two and they started stabbing each other after which I started shouting for help,” the witness said. He said a boy Sheikh, responded and brought a taxi to rush Bubacarr to hospital but he died on the way,” the witness said.

Nya Mai Bangura, an elder sister to the deceased, told this medium that her brother, the only son of their late mother and a brother to seven sisters, was a good Muslim and breadwinner of the family and left behind three kids, a boy and two girls.

The Standard contacted the police PRO who confirmed the arrest of the suspect who also sustained some minor injuries.