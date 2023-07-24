MCA boss and deputy fired

The Minister of Health, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, has announced the sacking of the executive director of the Gambia Medicines Control Agency (MCA), Markieu Janneh Kaira and her deputy Fatoumata Jah Sowe.

The measures, according to the minister, are recommendations contained in a report released on Friday on the findings of a presidential task force to investigate the death of over 70 children from acute kidney injury caused by taking contaminated syrups imported from India.

Other measures taken by government included the permanent revoking of the importation license of Atlantic Pharmacy Company Limited, which imported the cough syrups.

Speaking at a press conference where the report was revealed, the minister conveyed the personal condolence of President Barrow to the parents of the victims. The report recommended a review of the legislation to avoid conflict of interest in the regulation of drug importation as well as the establishment of a testing laboratory in the country.

