Migration activists stage demo over deportations

By Fatou Saho

A group of migration activists, Concerned Citizens, on Saturday staged a protest over the now frequent deportation of Gambian youths from Germany. The group gathered at Westfield to denounce the deportations and called for action by the government. They carried banners, one of which read: “President Adama Barrow don’t forget what you told us in 2016. Diaspora made a great sacrifice for you to be president, Gambians are tired, and enough is enough”.

One of protesters “Musolu Baa” said deportation of young Gambians from Europe will inevitably lead to an increase in crime rate and urged the government to find a way with the German authorities to stop it. “We want to tell the authorities that we are together in this fight and they must consider our concern,” she emphasised.

Another protester, Aja Bojang, said she was shocked and heart broken to see her son who had been in Germany for so many years, back home so unceremoniously.

Mustapha Faal, a co-founder of ‘No to deportation association’ said they will make sure that government put a stop to the deportations. “We will continue to protest until we get solutions and our youths freed from deportation”, he vowed.