SG commended for respecting court orders

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court has commended the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Salimata Touray for finding time to personally go to court to execute orders given by the court.

The SG received this rare praise from Justice Ebrima Jaiteh after she responded to the court’s request for her office to produce and authenticate a document that was written years before she came to office.

The document is a letter from the Office of the President addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government about a land compensation.

The court, after perusing the document, was satisfied with its authenticity and then admitted into evidence.