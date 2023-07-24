Inter-Party calls for better laws to promote democracy

By Olimatou Coker

Alagie Bayo, acting head of administration at the Inter-Party Committee, has said that The Gambia needs better laws to promote democracy and rule of law.

Bayo made these remarks recently during the closing ceremony of the National Council for Civic Education orientation for political parties on electoral laws and processes, and maintenance of peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activity, funded by UNDP Gambia, was designed to enhance the understanding of political party leaders regarding electoral laws and processes, as well as promote peaceful and inclusive democratic practices.

The orientation sessions were conducted in six days across the country, involving nearly 300 representatives from various political parties, youth and women leaders as well as Civil Society Organisations.

The discussions and recommendations put forward aim to ensure the sustainability of peaceful democratic dispensation and pave the way for more inclusive, transparent, and participatory elections in the future.

“Laws are very important. This is what I always say, when I have the opportunity to participate in short forums. Without good laws, institutional convergence becomes a problem,” Mr Bayo said.

The programme manager of NCCE Bojang congratulated political parties for keeping the peace despite a heated election in the recent past.

He said the forum will help the political party representatives to scrutinise, identify and recognise the successes registered in the past elections and to replicate those successes in the coming elections.