Man stabbed to death in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A man was killed yesterday after he was stabbed in a local neighbourhood in Banjul in the early hours of Wednesday, police spokesperson cadet ASP Momodou Musa Sisawo confirmed to The Standard. The deceased was identified as one Kebba Ndoye.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident was reported to the Primet Street police station by one Mustapha Gaye, who said he was sitting outside his compound gate shortly after fajr prayers when he saw Kebba coming from the direction of Sam Jack Street holding his neck with blood all over his body. He said when he asked what happened, the victim said he was stabbed by one Omar Fraser and those were his last words as he dropped to the ground.

- Advertisement -

Kebba was transported to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The suspect Omar Fraser, who residents identified as a popular DJ in the capital, is still at large and police say they are yet to get any information on his whereabouts.

A relative of the deceased told The Standard that the family went to the hospital to get the body released in order to observe burial rites but the police insisted the body cannot be released as investigations continue.