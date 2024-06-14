Manufacturers welcome tariff increase on imported cement bags

- Advertisement -

The Association of Gambian Manufacturers, AGM, has welcomed government’s decision to increase tariff on imported foreign cement bags into The Gambia.

A statement from AGM reads: “We firmly believe that this decision should be implemented across all imported goods without any exceptions to support local manufacturing industries”.

Digital tax stamp

- Advertisement -

The association further said it has noted that in an effort to ensure revenue assurance and protect local manufacturing goods, the government and GRA have introduced a digital tax stamp meaning that products made in The Gambia will now be identified with a digital tax stamp.

“However, the AGM is currently in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the cost of the sticker and machine application, provided by SICPA, the contractor designated to administer the policy on behalf of GRA, is reasonable”.

“AGM remains a steadfast partner in encouraging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and supporting local entrepreneurs to further President Adama Barrow’s vision of industrializing The Gambia and meeting his goal of creating 150,000 jobs for youth.”

- Advertisement -

All factories registered under AGM and registered with GRA have agreed to this innovation and digitization.